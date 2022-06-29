President Tokayev holds meeting with Turkmenistan President

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Ashgabat to take part in the Sixth Caspian Summit, held a meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the president’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Turkmen counterpart for the traditional hospitality. Considering that this is the first face-to-face meeting at the highest level after Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s election as Turkmenistan President, President Tokayev congratulated him on his election victory.

Kazakhstan’s leader noted the special significance of the Ashgabat summit. He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the summit will contribute to strengthening the ties of friendship and good-neighborliness of the Caspian countries and define new horizons for their mutually beneficial cooperation.

In turn, President Berdimuhamedow expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for accepting the invitation and arriving in Ashgabat. Speaking about the agenda of the summit, Serdar Berdimuhamedow expressed the opinion that the results of the Summit will serve for the benefit of the Caspian region common to us.