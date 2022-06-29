Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev holds meeting with Turkmenistan President

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 June 2022, 16:06
President Tokayev holds meeting with Turkmenistan President

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Ashgabat to take part in the Sixth Caspian Summit, held a meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the president’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Turkmen counterpart for the traditional hospitality. Considering that this is the first face-to-face meeting at the highest level after Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s election as Turkmenistan President, President Tokayev congratulated him on his election victory.

photo

Kazakhstan’s leader noted the special significance of the Ashgabat summit. He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the summit will contribute to strengthening the ties of friendship and good-neighborliness of the Caspian countries and define new horizons for their mutually beneficial cooperation.

In turn, President Berdimuhamedow expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for accepting the invitation and arriving in Ashgabat. Speaking about the agenda of the summit, Serdar Berdimuhamedow expressed the opinion that the results of the Summit will serve for the benefit of the Caspian region common to us.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan