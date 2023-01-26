President Tokayev holds meeting with Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – During the meeting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the realization of the judicial reform aimed at ensuring the rule of law and better administration of justice, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to Kazakh Supreme Court Chairman Mergaliyev, proposals on the reform are split into three blocks, including prompt measures, legislative initiatives, and long-run tasks.

As part of the prompt measures opening of courtrooms for mandatory offline processes as well as updating of the Supreme Court’s regulatory decisions on the most sensitive areas are planned.

The legislative initiatives include effective court control during the pre-trial stage, reduced time limits for administrative cases in the area of public procurement, taxation, and activities of private bailiffs, according to the Chairman.

The long-run tasks provide for development of a set of legislative and organizational measures. Two bills aimed for introduction of the election of court chairmen, exclusion of security official’s instruments of pressure on judges, greater powers of the Supreme Judicial Council, and expansion of the jurisdiction of juvenile courts are under consideration by the parliament.

In addition, proposals are being developed on ensuring the principle of adversarial criminal proceedings as well as the mechanism for holding judges accountable for grave violations of the law.

In conclusion, Head of State Tokayev noted the importance of quality realization of the measures to further improve the judicial system.

Photo: akorda.kz