President Tokayev holds meeting with Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the Senate’s work on the legislative support of the reforms in the country. In particular, the draft constitutional laws regulating the activity of the Human Rights Ombudsman, Constitutional Court, and Prosecutor’s Office were discussed, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President was also informed that the draft law on amnesty of some participants of the January events and the draft republican budget for three years is being considered by Senators. According to Ashimbayev, one of the key priorities of the Chamber’s work is to ensure the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions aimed at further development of the regions.

During the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to further promote ideas and the final document of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and to develop a Forum Development Concept for 2023-2033.





Photo: akorda.kz