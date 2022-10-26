Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev holds meeting with Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev

    26 October 2022, 19:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the Senate’s work on the legislative support of the reforms in the country. In particular, the draft constitutional laws regulating the activity of the Human Rights Ombudsman, Constitutional Court, and Prosecutor’s Office were discussed, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The President was also informed that the draft law on amnesty of some participants of the January events and the draft republican budget for three years is being considered by Senators. According to Ashimbayev, one of the key priorities of the Chamber’s work is to ensure the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions aimed at further development of the regions.

    During the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to further promote ideas and the final document of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and to develop a Forum Development Concept for 2023-2033.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Senate Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
    President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty
    Head of State holds meeting with students and young scholars in Almaty
    Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays