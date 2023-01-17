Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev holds meeting with Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi

17 January 2023, 20:16
President Tokayev holds meeting with Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chief Executive Officer of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi had a meeting discussing the realization of a joint energy project, Kazinform cites Akorda,

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 as well as increase its share of renewable energy from four to 15 per cent before 2030.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State expressed confidence that the agreement signed between the Kazakh Energy Ministry, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund and Masdar is to be fully implemented. According to the agreement, it is planned to carry out a joint project building a 1GW wind power plant in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi thanked the Kazakh leader for the meeting as well as noted Kazakhstan’s huge potential in green energy development. He expressed his company’s interest in joint realization of major projects in the area.


Photo: akorda.kz

Related news
Annual inflation rate 11.6% in December in Italy, says ISTAT
Kazakh Head of State meets with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Теги:
Read also
Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
Kazakh, UAE Presidents make joint statement
Annual inflation rate 11.6% in December in Italy, says ISTAT
Kazakhstan, UAE ink important documents
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed hold talks
Official greeting ceremony of President Tokayev held in Abu Dhabi
Kazakh Head of State meets with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports
Tokayev offers condolences to Nepali President over plane crash
News Partner
Popular
1 Applications open for Abu Dhabi Scholarships: ADEK
2 Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan fails at Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament
3 Kazakhstan, China to simplify visa regime, increase flight frequency
4 Croatia's kuna ceases circulation as euro takes over
5 No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 17

News