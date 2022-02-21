Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev holds meeting with Kyzylorda region governor Gulshara Abdykalikova

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 February 2022, 20:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Kyzylorda region governor Gulshara Abdykalikova, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State was presented with a report on the work done in Kyzylorda region throughout 2021.

According to Gulshara Abdykalikova, the main economic indicators are rising, with industrial output growing by 0.8%, manufacturing by 14.5%, private investment by 11.7%, trade by 2.4%, housing commissioning by 8.6%, and agricultural output by 0.3%.

As part of the third five-year industrialization program KZT45.2bn was provided for four projects with the creation of 456 jobs in 2021 in the region.

The meeting discussed the problematic issues affecting the economy of the region, in particular the drastic reduction of the influx of water in the Syr Darya River, wholesale price for commodity gas, costs on the rates of carriers, increasing the share of domestic gas as well as land disputes in agricultural groups.

Having analyzed the situation in Kyzylorda region Tokayev tasked the governor together with the government with considering ways to address the problematic issues and carry on with the projects that are underway.


Kyzylorda region    President of Kazakhstan   
