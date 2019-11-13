Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev holds meeting with CNPC board chairman

Alzhanova Raushan
13 November 2019, 19:32
President Tokayev holds meeting with CNPC board chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Head of State has received the chairman of the board of directors of CNPC Corporation Wang Yilin, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan praised the ongoing enhancement of good-neighborly Kazakh-Chinese relations. He noted the contribution of CNPC to the socio-economic development of the country.

«CNPC is present both in oil production and in processing and transportation of hydrocarbon. The projects implemented by your corporation play a very important role in the economy of Kazakhstan», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President set the CNPC leadership a number of tasks related to raising wages of Kazakhstani employees bringing them to the level of foreign employees’ salaries. In addition, he instructed to increase the share of Kazakhstan content in the procurement of goods and services.

Wang Yilin showed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for his support and expressed full understanding of the given tasks.

