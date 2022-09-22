Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev holds meeting of Security Council
22 September 2022, 16:10

President Tokayev holds meeting of Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomar Tokayev has held an operational meeting of the Security council, Kazinform learned from the press service of Akorda.

The meeting agenda included the issues of international and regional security in the context of the President’s recent visit to New York, his participation in the 77 th session of the UN General Assembly and the meetings with the leaders of other countries, UN leadership and U.S. business communities.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of assignments.


