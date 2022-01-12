President Tokayev holds meeting of emergency operations center in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting at the emergency operations center in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev heard reports from Chairman of the Government Commission, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Minister of Interior Yerlan Turgumbayev, Minister of Defense Murat Bektanov, and Minister of Emergency Situations Yuri Ilyin.

The President was informed that thanks to his decision to deploy additional forces, including the CSTO peacekeeping contingent, Almaty city was liberated from terrorists.

The city is actively getting back to normal life. According to mayor Sagintayev, all housing and public unities in Almaty operate routinely. Trade and catering facilities, markets, financial sector as well as logistics, including public transport, are getting back up and running.

The work to estimate the damage caused to the city as a result of disturbances is underway.

The Head of State noted that he came to Almaty to personally estimate the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the largest city of our country.

He gave an instruction to the Governmental Commission together with the Almaty city administration to restore the city’s infrastructure as soon as possible, to render necessary support to businesses affected, to ensure smooth running of public transport, and to prevent food shortage.

President Tokayev also revealed that the CSTO peacekeeping forces will start withdrawing from the country tomorrow, adding the words of gratitude to the CSTO Heads of State as well as the organization’s command. The Head of State stressed that deployment of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan and Almaty played a crucial role in terms of stabilization of the situation in the country.