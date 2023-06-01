President Tokayev held talks with South Korean FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Park Jin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the current development and prospects of the Kazakh-Korean bilateral strategic partnership.

The Head of State praised the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Korean trade and economic cooperation and cultural and humanitarian ties.

Greeting the South Korean Foreign Minister, President Tokayev emphasized the Republic of Korea is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Asia and it highly appreciates all achievements in the bilateral cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by welcoming the fact that the volume of bilateral trade has already exceeded the mark of $6 billion, adding Minister Park Jin’s visit offers a chance to exchange views on the pressing international issues.

According to him, Kazakhstan and South Korea share common stance on key international issues and have a lot of things in common that bring the two nations together both in international arena and bilateral format.

The President used KIA vehicles production, Hyundai plant, and ‘Smart Farm’ project as the examples of successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

He also called on Astana and Seoul to exploit to the utmost the potential of the Kazakh-Korean Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakh-Korean Business Council.