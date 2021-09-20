Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev has telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 September 2021, 21:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev congratulated Vladimir Putin on successful elections to the Russia’s State Duma of the 8th convocation. The results of the elections, according to the Head of State, is of paramount importance for strengthening of the internal political stability in Russia.

The Head of State also extended his deepest condolences on the occasion of the fatal shooting at the Perm State National Research University which entailed multiple victims.

During the telephone talk the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of trade and economic relations, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming Interregional Forum in Koshetau scheduled for September 30.

The leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia reiterated their readiness to coordinate actions to implement the agreements reached within the framework of the SCO and CSTO summits held on September 16-17 in Dushanbe.


