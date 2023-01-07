Go to the main site
    President Tokayev has telephone conversation with Tajik counterpart

    7 January 2023, 12:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    During the telephone conversation the heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of 30 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

    The presidents noted that throughout these years the countries established multi-faceted and mutually profitable interstate ties which are strengthened in the spirit of strategic partnership.

    The sides emphasized the dynamic development of cooperation in trade and economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as close cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan within the framework of the international organizations.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon once again reiterated their readiness for joint work to further strengthen Kazakh-Tajik relations.


    Photo: akorda.kz

