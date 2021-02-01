Go to the main site
    President Tokayev has telephone conversation with Kyrgyz President

    1 February 2021, 12:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    President Tokayev noted the successful holding of the inauguration and once again congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on his election as President of Kyrgyzstan, wishing him success in his responsible mission for the well-being and progress of the fraternal Kyrgyz people.

    Reaffirming the inviolability of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership, the two presidents expressed their readiness to actively work together to elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.

    Sadyr Zhaparov thanked Kazakhstan President for the kind wishes, and conveyed gratitude to Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for his letter of congratulations on taking office.

    During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov discussed the schedule of the upcoming high-level meetings, including the preparation for the visit of the Kyrgyz leader to Kazakhstan.

