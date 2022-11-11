Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS

    11 November 2022, 12:25

    SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM The role of the Organization of Turkic States has significantly enhanced today. Kazakhstan is the land of fathers of the Turkic world, therefore we attach special importance to the development of our all-round interaction. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it taking the floor at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    «We are interested in further strengthening of our cooperation and bringing it to a new level. The history of emergence of the organizations uniting Turkic states proves that most of them, including the TURKSOY, TurkPA and Turkic Academy were established at the initiative of Kazakhstan. These organizations, indeed, contributed to the cultural and humanitarian rapprochement of our fraternal nations,» the Head of State said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays