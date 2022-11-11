Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 November 2022, 12:25
SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM The role of the Organization of Turkic States has significantly enhanced today. Kazakhstan is the land of fathers of the Turkic world, therefore we attach special importance to the development of our all-round interaction. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it taking the floor at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«We are interested in further strengthening of our cooperation and bringing it to a new level. The history of emergence of the organizations uniting Turkic states proves that most of them, including the TURKSOY, TurkPA and Turkic Academy were established at the initiative of Kazakhstan. These organizations, indeed, contributed to the cultural and humanitarian rapprochement of our fraternal nations,» the Head of State said.


