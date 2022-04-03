Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 April 2022, 10:10
President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a talk with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin over the phone, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin thoroughly discussed the current state and prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two states.

They have agreed to intensify cooperation between the two governments on the most important commodities in order to maintain the dynamics of bilateral trade.

President Putin informed President Tokayev about the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. A common understanding was expressed of the exceptional importance of reaching agreements on the neutral, non-aligned, nuclear-free status of Ukraine.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan    Ukraine   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events