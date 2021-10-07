Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 October 2021, 14:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, wishing him further success in state activities for the benefit of the people of Russia.

The Head of State praised the Russian leader’s personal contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations, which are constantly developing in the spirit of good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanks to Vladimir Putin’s efforts, Russia has become an authoritative world power, without which no key international problem finds its solution.

President Tokayev and President Putin positively assessed the outcomes of the Interregional Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia held on September 30.

The two leaders agreed to continue an active political dialogue on bilateral cooperation and international issues.


