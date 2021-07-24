Go to the main site
    President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

    24 July 2021, 21:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The heads of state discussed the situation in Afghanistan and how it affected the stability and security in Central Asia.

    The sides went on to emphasize the importance of coordinated efforts of the two countries as well as other countries in the region in order to ensure their successful socioeconomic development.

    President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Russian leader for the invitation to participate in the work of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this September.


