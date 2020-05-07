Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

    7 May 2020, 22:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The two Presidents exchanged mutual congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic war.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the special significance of this date for all the peoples of the former Soviet Union who fought against fascism shoulder to shoulder, and wished the veterans of the two countries good health and long life.

    In turn, the Russian President asked to convey to the people of Kazakhstan the warmest congratulations and wishes of well-being and prosperity.

    During the discussion on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the close interaction of the parties in this area.

    Vladimir Putin said that Russia is closely monitoring the decisions and actions of Kazakhstan’s Government to tackle the infection. In this regard, the Russian leader commended the measures of Kazakhstan to support the people and small and medium-sized businesses, noting their timeliness and effectiveness.

    At the end of the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation