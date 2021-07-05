Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Tajik President

    5 July 2021, 19:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon at the initiative of the Tajik side.

    They had a thorough exchange of views on the situation in the Central Asian region amid worsening the situation in Afghanistan.

    Kazakhstan President reaffirmed the inviolability of friendly relations with Tajikistan. Kazakhstan will fulfill the agreements reached during President Tokayev’s visit to Dushanbe on May 19-20, and will continue to provide assistance to the fraternal Tajik people.

    The two leaders agreed to maintain regular working contacts in order to inform each other about the situation in the region and coordination of actions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tajikistan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims