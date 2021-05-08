Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 May 2021, 15:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the Great Victory Day. The two presidents expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held on May 21. The Presidents noted the successful work of the two governments in developing trade and economic cooperation, in which significant positive outcomes have already been achieved.


