President Tokayev had telephone conversation with President of Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his counterpart President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the conversation, which was initiated by the Afghan side, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ashraf Ghani exchanged congratulations on the Eid-al-Fitr. The Head of State expressed warm wishes for peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Afghanistan.

The Presidents exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan in the context of the announced withdrawal of US and NATO troops from this country. The two leaders reaffirmed that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic settlement through a peaceful process with the involvement of the Afghans themselves.

President Tokayev said that Kazakhstan stands to provide all possible assistance in building an integral, peaceful, neutral Afghanistan, free of terrorism and illegal drug trade. To this end, the dialogue between the two Governments should be intensified, aimed at prompt resolving specific issues of economic and humanitarian cooperation.

In turn, President Ghani expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for the consistent support of the intra-Afghan dialogue, effective humanitarian assistance to his country. He agreed with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s opinion on the importance of a business approach to solving the problems of interaction between the two states. Ashraf Ghani also believes that Kazakhstan’s active participation in international efforts to resolve the situation in Afghanistan is important.