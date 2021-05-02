Go to the main site
    President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart

    2 May 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The heads of state discussed the situation in the region over the armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to Sadyr Zhaparov and the Kyrgyz people on the death of citizens of the fraternal country. As Kazakhstan President stressed, such border problems should be settled only in a peaceful way, in the spirit of mutual understanding and good-neighborliness.

    President Tokayev wished success at the upcoming talks in Dushanbe. He also noted Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan if necessary.

    President Zhaparov expressed gratitude for manifesting friendship from the fraternal Kazakhstan, and stated his intention to maintain constant working contacts with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to timely solve of all issues of mutual cooperation.

