Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev had a number of telephone conversations

    27 February 2022, 18:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the French side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    They discussed bilateral economic and investment cooperation, as well as the situation in the Eurasian space. The leaders agreed to maintain regular working contacts.

    The day before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation