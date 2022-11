President Tokayev greets Uzbek Leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Uzbek Leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Kazakhstan for a meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States and the President of the European Council, Kazinform cites the official channel of the Akorda press service on Telegram.

Photo: akorda.kz