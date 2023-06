President Tokayev greets Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at airport in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, at the airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The two Heads of State are to hold a bilateral meeting and discuss the issues of further strengthening of cooperation between the countries.