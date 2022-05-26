Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev greeted in Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek

    26 May 2022, 11:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official greeting ceremony of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek this morning, Kazinform has learned from the president’s official Telegram channel BORT N°1.

    President Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Japarov attended the greeting ceremony.

    After playing of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Tokayev and Japarov introduced to each other members of the official Kazakh and Kyrgyz delegations.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek for an official visit at the invitation of Sadyr Japarov. He was greeted at the Manas 2 International Airport by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region