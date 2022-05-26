Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev greeted in Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2022, 11:51
President Tokayev greeted in Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official greeting ceremony of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek this morning, Kazinform has learned from the president’s official Telegram channel BORT N°1.

President Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Japarov attended the greeting ceremony.

photo

After playing of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Tokayev and Japarov introduced to each other members of the official Kazakh and Kyrgyz delegations.

photo

Earlier Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek for an official visit at the invitation of Sadyr Japarov. He was greeted at the Manas 2 International Airport by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

photo

photo

photo

photo

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events