    President Tokayev grants awards following wildfires in Abai rgn

    30 June 2023, 19:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law presenting state awards of the Republic of Kazakhstan following the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Among the awards given were the 2nd degree Aibyn Order, 3rd degree Aibyn Order, Yerligi ushin medal (for courage), Zhauyngerlik erligi ushin (for military valor), and Yeren enbegi ushin (for labor distinction).

    The state awards of the Republic of Kazakhstan were presented for the courage demonstrated during the wildfires engulfed Abai region as well as selflessness when performing military and official duties.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Abai region
