President Tokayev gives instructions to Turkestan region’s governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was informed of the results of socioeconomic development of the region achieved this year.

According to governor Shukeyev, growth rates of production in the region increased by 5.5%, agriculture and investment grew by 25%, whereas housing construction – by 30%.

He also reported on the preparations for the presentation of Turkestan slated for October 2020 and the completion of restoration works in the town of Arys.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions regarding the targeted social assistance, gasification and increase in income of the region’s population.