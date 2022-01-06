Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev gives a number of instructions to Government

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 January 2022, 13:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of urgent instructions to the Government of Kazakhstan amid the ongoing unrest in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State instructed to form a special group to investigate the causes of ongoing disturbances, find and hold those accountable for it. The group will consist of representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Interior Affairs Ministry, the National Security Committee and others.

Akims of cities and regions were given the instruction to ensure smooth running of public transport and social facilities.

A hotline will be launched to provide information on those injured and MIA as a result of unrest.

A special commission will estimate the damage caused as a result of unrest.

The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development will make sure to restore operations of second-tier banks and other financial organizations after the situation stabilizes.

The Head of State also urged to assume measures to protect foreign embassies and premises of foreign companies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to maintain contacts with foreign countries, international organizations and other partners on all issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.


