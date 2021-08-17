Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon meet

17 August 2021, 19:11
SEOUL. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Assembly of the Global Green Growth Institute, former UN Secretary-GeneralBan Ki-moon took place, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting discussed the issues regarding climate change, decarbonization of economy, and introduction of green technologies.

Tokayev and Ban Ki-moon exchanged the views on the current issues of international agenda and the pressing challenges of today. Special attention was paid to the efforts in combating the pandemic and prospects for settling the situation in Afghanistan.


