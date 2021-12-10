President Tokayev follows wise policy of Elbasy – Nigmatulin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev follows the wise policy of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As you know, since the first days of independence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had accompanied Nursultan Nazarbayev while on the highest government posts. As the Foreign Minister Tokayev directly participated in the settlement of issues of international agenda, including the establishment of national boundaries. He carried out the economic development strategy of the country as the PM, contributed to the social and humanitarian development of Kazakhstan as the Secretary of State, and actively promoted the strengthening of legislative framework of the country as the Senate Speaker. The international authority of Nursultan Nazarbayev and the high level of training of Tokayev allowed the latter to hold the post of the Deputy Secretary-General of the UN. His work in the important, responsible post also facilitated the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s role in the international arena,» said Nigmatulin while addressing the international scientific and practical conference «Leadership. Stability. Progress» taking place in Nur-Sultan city.

According to Nigmatulin, the democratic model of power transfer taken place in Kazakhstan is the economic and political decision of Elbasy.

«The fateful decision of the First President of Kazakhstan is another proof of him being a responsible politician committing to the ideas of Statehood and constitutional patriotism. During the nationwide elections Tokayev received the full support from Kazakhstanis and was elected the Head of State. As President Tokayev follows the wise policy of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev focusing on the idea that the people and power should be allies and supporters,» he said.

He went on to note that despite different views the nation should stand as one which is a key aspect of the policy of current President Tokayev fulling reflecting the meaning of the Hearing State concept. He added that Tokayev’s one of the first decisions which is to create the National Council of Public Trust and strengthen the national dialogue in all important issues of the country’s development was not by accident.

Nigmatulin added that the four packages of political reforms initiated by the head of State are under implementation in the country.



