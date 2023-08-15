President Tokayev, film director Timur Bekmambetov discuss prospects of Kazakh cinematography development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today world-famous Kazakh-born film director Timur Bekmambetov. The sides discussed the prospects of development of Kazakh cinematography, training professionals for creative industry, increasing domestic film content and support of movie makers, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

Timur Bekmambetov shared his experience of re-educating traditional specialists (teachers, actors, artists etc.) for digital creative industry professions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted an important role of the law «On Cinematography», enabling to develop this sector and attract foreign experts.

Besides, the Head of State stressed the need to modernize domestic cinematography while applying the best international practice.