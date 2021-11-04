Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev familiarizes with railway cluster in Ekibastuz

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 November 2021, 20:09
President Tokayev familiarizes with railway cluster in Ekibastuz

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited two enterprises producing railway equipment in Ekibastuz, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During his working trip to Pavlodar region, the Head of State familiarized with the work of Prommashkomplekt plant on production of wheels for railway transport.

At the plant, President Tokayev was informed of its production capacity as well as the measures of social support offered to employees, its export potential and plans of further modernization of the enterprise.

The production capacity of the plant launched in 2012 totals some 300,000 units per year. It employs about 750 people.

Afterwards, the President put into service Ferrotranstrade plant for the production of elastic clips and screws which has no analogues in the CIS member states.

During the launching ceremony, he noted that Ekibastuz had become the center of Kazakhstan’s railway manufacturing. Local enterprises produce products worth 85 billion tenge every year.

The Head of State also visited the exhibition organized by the enterprise and met with people working there. Its personnel consists of 160 people.

During the visit, the President was briefed on the achievements and prospects of the railway industry.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Pavlodar region   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events