President Tokayev familiarizes with digital project to legalize foreign vehicles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Legalization of foreign vehicles brought into Kazakhstan before September 1, 2022, is being carried out upon instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform cites Akorda.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the digital project ‘Legalization of vehicles, online transfer of materials to insurance companies from the accident scene.’

A special online service for accepting applications is in place at the public service centers in order to reduce an accumulation of citizens. All the checks on vehicles are conducted automatically.

In addition, the Interior Ministry together with the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records and the State Credit Bureau transferred online materials on road accidents to insurance companies to make insurance payments.