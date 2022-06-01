Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev extends International Children’s Day congratulations

    1 June 2022, 08:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the International Day for Protection of Children to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    In his congratulatory message the President noted that the International Day for Protection of Children is a wonderful holiday filled with special joy and warmth.

    This day, according to the Head of State, reminds us all that there is nothing more important than the children’s happiness and smiles.

    President Tokayev went on to emphasize that creating favorable environment for all-round development of the coming generation has always been an utmost priority for the country.

    In his words, comfortable kindergartens, state-of-the-art schools, innovative centers, palaces for schoolchildren, sports complexes, as well as a host of new useful projects are launched as part of the Year of Children.

    Children’s well-being is a foundation for steady progress and bright future of Kazakhstan, said the President, wishing everyone good health and further success.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation