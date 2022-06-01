President Tokayev extends International Children’s Day congratulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the International Day for Protection of Children to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

In his congratulatory message the President noted that the International Day for Protection of Children is a wonderful holiday filled with special joy and warmth.

This day, according to the Head of State, reminds us all that there is nothing more important than the children’s happiness and smiles.

President Tokayev went on to emphasize that creating favorable environment for all-round development of the coming generation has always been an utmost priority for the country.

In his words, comfortable kindergartens, state-of-the-art schools, innovative centers, palaces for schoolchildren, sports complexes, as well as a host of new useful projects are launched as part of the Year of Children.

Children’s well-being is a foundation for steady progress and bright future of Kazakhstan, said the President, wishing everyone good health and further success.