President Tokayev extends Independence Day congratulations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Independence Day, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory message, the Head of State pointed out that the 16th of December 1991 is a historic milestone for the country and indeed a symbol of turning the dream of ancestors about a sovereign state into reality.

The Independence Day, according to the President, has gained a special meaning and it is our sacred duty to revere the memory of the national heroes who dedicated their lives to selfless fight for the freedom of their people. Their selfless love for their Motherland sets an example for the present and future generations.

President Tokayev stressed that independence is the greatest treasure for Kazakhstanis and that we should cherish it and protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

He also emphasized that 2022 was a watershed year for Kazakhstan as it faced unprecedented internal and external challenges, but confidently passed all tests thanks to the unity of its people.

Having launched ambitious political and economic reforms, Kazakhstan has embarked on the path towards modernization and it is up to every one of us whether it is going to be a success.

Further successful development of our country is the top priority that we have right now. Putting in hard work is the only way for Kazakhstan to become a strong state, said the President in conclusion wishing all Kazakhstanis good help and prosperity.



