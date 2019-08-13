President Tokayev extends condolences to UN Secretary General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan President Tokayev extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of UN workers who were killed in the explosion in the Libyan city of Benghazi.

The Head of State was deeply saddened by the fact that the barbaric terrorist attack had been carried out on the eve of the holy Muslim Eid Al Adha holiday.

In the telegram of condolences President Tokayev noted that ‘Kazakhstan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations’ and highly appreciates the work done by UN workers.