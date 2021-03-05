President Tokayev extends condolences to Turkey over fatal helicopter crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of the military helicopter crash which resulted in fatalities, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In the telegram, President Tokayev notes that it is with great sadness that he has learnt about the fatal Cougar helicopter crash in the eastern province of Bingöl.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf the Head of State extended his deepest condolences to President Erdoğan and the fraternal people of Turkey.

At least 11 people were killed and four sustained injuries in the Cougar helicopter crash in the east of Turkey earlier on Thursday.



