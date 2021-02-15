Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev extends condolences to the family of late poet Shomishbai Sariyev

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2021, 19:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of late Kazakhstani poet Shomishbai Sariyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his telegram of condolences, the Head of State noted that Shomishbai Sariyev was one of the leading Kazakhstani poets. His wonderful poems were widely popular among the readers.

Through his years long creative work the poet has made considerable contribution to the enrichment of the spiritual work of our people, the telegram reads.

Earlier it was reported that Shomishbai Sariyev had passed away at the age of 75.


