Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev extends condolences to President of India

    25 July 2021, 10:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    It is with great sorrow that President Tokayev received the tragic news of the death of people and serious damages as a result of devastating floods and landslides in the western state of Maharashtra.

    «On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to the families and close ones of the victims and wish the speediest recovery to those injured,» the telegram reads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and India
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation