President Tokayev extends condolences to President of India

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

It is with great sorrow that President Tokayev received the tragic news of the death of people and serious damages as a result of devastating floods and landslides in the western state of Maharashtra.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to the families and close ones of the victims and wish the speediest recovery to those injured,» the telegram reads.