    President Tokayev extends Abai Day’s greetings to Kazakhstanis

    10 August 2023, 10:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Abai Day, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State took to his official account on X social network (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the Abai Day, highlighting a tremendous contribution Abai made to the spiritual development of the nation.

    The President stressed that Abai’s Words of Wisdom serve as a beacon for the rising generation, adding it is our duty to hold sacred Abai’s inestimable heritage.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
