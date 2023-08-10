President Tokayev extends Abai Day’s greetings to Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Abai Day, Kazinform reports.



The Head of State took to his official account on X social network (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the Abai Day, highlighting a tremendous contribution Abai made to the spiritual development of the nation.

The President stressed that Abai’s Words of Wisdom serve as a beacon for the rising generation, adding it is our duty to hold sacred Abai’s inestimable heritage.