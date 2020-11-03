Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev expresses solidarity to Austrian people after Vienna terrorist attack

    3 November 2020, 16:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed solidarity to the people of Austria after the reckless terrorist act in Vienna, Kazinform reports.

    «Reckless terrorist act in Vienna can’t be justified. We express solidarity to the Austrian people and its Government. It is vital to unite the efforts of the international community to effectively counter terrorism – an ideology and practice of misanthropy,» President Tokayev tweeted.

    Earlier it was reported that the unknown gunmen opened fire at several different locations in Vienna on Monday evening, November 2. Local authorities confirmed several people had been killed and wounded. The Austrian police launched manhunt after the deadly terrorist attack.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed that according to preliminary reports there are no Kazakhstanis among those killed or wounded in Vienna.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA