President Tokayev expresses solidarity to Austrian people after Vienna terrorist attack

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 November 2020, 16:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed solidarity to the people of Austria after the reckless terrorist act in Vienna, Kazinform reports.

«Reckless terrorist act in Vienna can’t be justified. We express solidarity to the Austrian people and its Government. It is vital to unite the efforts of the international community to effectively counter terrorism – an ideology and practice of misanthropy,» President Tokayev tweeted.

Earlier it was reported that the unknown gunmen opened fire at several different locations in Vienna on Monday evening, November 2. Local authorities confirmed several people had been killed and wounded. The Austrian police launched manhunt after the deadly terrorist attack.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed that according to preliminary reports there are no Kazakhstanis among those killed or wounded in Vienna.


Kazakhstan and EU   President of Kazakhstan   
