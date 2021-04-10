President Tokayev expresses condolences over passing of Prince Philip

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Elizabeth II, Queen of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the passing of her consort, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

It is with great sorrow that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the tragic news of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I offer our deepest condolences, words of support and sympathy to Your Majesty and all Britons.

For more than 70 years and especially since Your Majesty’s enthronement, the Duke of Edinburgh was your constant support and source of strength. A respected World War II hero, His Royal Highness was an outstanding personality who dedicated his whole life to serving the United Kingdom and the Crown, helping people in need and contributing to the welfare of the British nation, the Commonwealth and beyond. At this difficult time, our prayers and thoughts go to Your Majesty, the British Royal Family, as well as all those who have had the privilege of knowing and collaborating with Prince Philip. He will always be remembered as a symbol of dignity, integrity, courage and passion for his nation,» the President noted in his message.