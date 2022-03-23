Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev expresses condolences over death of people's artist Yuri Pomerantsev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 March 2022, 15:05
President Tokayev expresses condolences over death of people's artist Yuri Pomerantsev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones to late Yuri Pomerantsev, Kazinform cites the Facebook of the Kazakh President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«A man of unique talent, skill, and charm, Yuri Pomerantsev made a valuable contribution to the development of Kazakh theatre and cinema. He gave us a whole constellation of bright, independent works, filled with profound meaning and sincerity.

The life and creative path of Yuri Pomerantsev is an example of devotion and selfless dedication to art, patriotism, intelligence, and generosity. Yuri Pomerantsev enjoyed the love and respect of the people, was a wise mentor for the young generation,» reads the letter.


Culture   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava