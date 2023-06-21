Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev expected to take part in International Volunteers Forum

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2023, 10:20
President Tokayev expected to take part in International Volunteers Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan will take part in the International Volunteers Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the forum are 140 volunteers from 34 countries and 50 foreign speakers. The forum also brought together volunteers from all corners of Kazakhstan, 400 participants in total.

The two-day forum seeks to establish close contacts with volunteers from abroad, exchange information and experience, jointly solve problems of the international volunteers’ movement.

The event kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday, June 20.


Astana   President of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan   Year of Volunteer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023